Oklahoma City Dodgers Travel To Play Sacramento River Cats


Friday, July 14th 2023, 5:37 am

By: News 9


SACRAMENTO, Calif. -

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are set to play in Sacramento on Friday to begin a three-game series against the River Cats.

The Dodgers were able to cap off an otherwise unforgiving series against the Albuquerque Isotopes with a win on Sunday, ending the series with two wins to the Isotopes' four.

Now, the Dodgers are scheduled to play the River cats on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a break on Monday before returning to Oklahoma City to play the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday.

Friday's game begins at 8:45 p.m.
