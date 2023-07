By: News 9

State Treasurer Introduces New Sweepstakes For Families In Oklahoma 529 Program

State Treasurer Todd Russ announced new sweepstakes for the families joining or currently a part of the Oklahoma 529 program.

The program helps guardians set up savings for education expenses.

Six Oklahoma families will be chosen to receive $529 to go towards their Oklahoma 529 account.

The sweepstakes runs through the end of this year.

To enter to win, click here.