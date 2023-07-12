Norman Deals With Flash Floods After Heavy Rain, A Common Problem For Residents

-

Flash flooding closed some streets across Norman with the city asking drivers to steer clear. It's part of an on-going issue there.

The city said Robinson Street and 48th is still closed after heavy rain overwhelmed some streets across Norman.

Public Works Director Shawn O'Leary said it's a problem all too familiar for Norman.

“We are surrounded by water. The water coming out of Moore and Oklahoma City is flowing down through Norman and into Lake Thunderbird,” O’Leary said.

The city put up barricades closing multiple streets covered with flash flood water.

“There's a real safety concern. That road could be gone. It's not the water that you can see. It’s the things under the water that you can't see,” O’Leary said.

Some drivers turned around when they saw the road closure signs, but we saw others ignore them. O’Leary said unfortunately there's not much more they can do to address flash flooding.

“Over the course of the day, typically a day or so that water diminishes. It is kind of mother nature doing her thing,” O’Leary said.

O'Leary remembers when the city tried to improve the stormwater system, but voters didn't support those projects in 2016 and 2019.

“We are the only city in Oklahoma and only about three in the country that requires the vote of the people for every new rate increase so water, wastewater, storm water or any of that,” O’Leary said.

O'Leary said right now the city of Norman is doing its best with limited funds.

“Oklahoma City has a stormwater utility fee, Tulsa has one. We are the only large city that does not have that,” O’Leary said.

O'Leary said this problem isn't going away. He says city council members are interested in having another conversation about improving the city's stormwater system.