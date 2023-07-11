DDS Making Progress: Clearing A 13-Year Waitlist In 2 Years

Tuesday, July 11th 2023, 10:33 am
The Oklahoma Developmental Disabilities Services department said they are on track to clear their 13-year waitlist in two years.
This month, the department started focusing on people put on the list between February 2016 and May 2019.
Those applicants will be notified within the next 90 days.
DDS officials said they've processed more than 2,600 applications since it started focusing on clearing the list.
