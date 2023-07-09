By: News 9

Storms Knock Out Power For Thousands Of Oklahomans Again; Crews Working On Repairs

Thousands of Oklahomans across more than two dozen counties were left in the dark Sunday morning.

Line crews continue to work around the clock after straight-line winds gusting up to 70 miles per hour tore down multiple power lines.

Currently, around 5,000 Oklahomans are without power.

Oklahoma Electric Co-Op is reporting the highest number, 1,397 customers still without power.

One thing you can do to help lineman once your power is restored is let them know by flipping on your porch light for the night.

This helps so workers don't have to spend extra time checking every meter and they can get to the next resident quicker.