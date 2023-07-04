Norman Police Release Body Camera Video Of Assault Scene At Entertainment Center

-

Two families have filed lawsuits against a metro father accused of assaulting two teenagers at an entertainment center in Norman.

Cleveland County prosecutors also charged Chad Hurt, 47, with assault for smashing a glass cup into a teen’s face and punching another last month at HeyDay.

The Norman Police Department released the officer’s body camera footage of the bloody scene. The responding officer spoke to the badly injured victim in the back of an ambulance. The video was redacted to protect the victim's identity.

The teenager told the officer Hurt’s daughter was his ex-girlfriend and that was how he knew the suspect.

The 17-year-old victim and his two friends were inside HeyDay buying tickets for laser tag when they said Hurt approached them. Police were told Hurt asked questions about the victim's current girlfriend and then hurled a glass cup at the teen's face, twice. The broken glass cut the victim's cheek exposing his cheekbone.

Officer:

“After he hit you in the face what happened?”

Victim:

“He walked out.”

The victim's friends waited outside after the incident. They told the officer they were 15 and 17 years old.

One of the teenagers told the officer Hurt punched him in the face after the glass attack and then left with his family.

HeyDay employees also witnessed the violent attack and described the glass cup used in the assault. The employee said the only place Hurt could have gotten the cup was at the bar.

Employee:

“He was coming from drinking or something like that.”

Hurt was later charged and arrested on a warrant.

“We asked for a $75,000 bond and that is what the judge administered to him,” Alexis White with the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office said.

Hurt has since bonded out of the Cleveland County jail.

The assault victim injured by the glass cup has filed for a protective order against Hurt. He is expected in court on the charges July 18.