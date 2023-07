By: News 9

Thousands Arrive For Tinker Air Show To See Blue Angels For First Time In 4 Years

The Tinker Air Show kicked off for the first time in four years on Saturday.

Thousands gathered to watch the famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform.

Guests also had the chance to check out other aircraft displays both in the air and on the ground.

Gates open up again Sunday at 8 a.m. with the air show starting at 11 and the Blue Angels performing at 3 p.m.