By: News 9, News On 6

Former State Representative Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter

A federal jury convicted former state Rep. Dan Kirby of involuntary manslaughter after crashing his motorcycle while under the influence.

According to authorities, Kirby crashed his motorcycle in July of 2022, killing his passenger, Sheryl Bischel.

RELATED: Trial Underway For Former State Lawmaker Charged With Manslaughter

Kirby now faces up to 8 years in prison.

Kirby resigned from the State House in 2016 following allegations of sexual harassment.

RELATED: Second Legislative Assistant Says Dan Kirby Sexually Harassed Her