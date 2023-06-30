Former State Representative Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter


Friday, June 30th 2023, 4:48 am

By: News 9, News On 6


A federal jury convicted former state Rep. Dan Kirby of involuntary manslaughter after crashing his motorcycle while under the influence.

According to authorities, Kirby crashed his motorcycle in July of 2022, killing his passenger, Sheryl Bischel.

Kirby now faces up to 8 years in prison.

Kirby resigned from the State House in 2016 following allegations of sexual harassment.

