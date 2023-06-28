OKC Street Department Employee Believes Shooting Of Co-Worker Was Targeted

An Oklahoma City street department crew on Tuesday had to dodge bullets during the workday. One of the bullets fired by two suspects grazed a worker's leg. Police said the gunmen are still on the loose.

One of the witnesses spoke to News 9 about the frightening experience and why he does not think the shooting was random. Witnesses told police the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack and the victim’s co-workers said they were thankful no one was killed.

Gunshots interrupted work on Hefner Road near the Broadway Extension. Witnesses saw a black SUV stop where city street crews were putting out cones.

“I saw two people get out of the car and start shooting,” said Austin Shelton, Oklahoma City street department employee.

Austin Shelton believed the suspects were aiming at his co-worker Michael Smith. Shelton said the suspects shot the paint gun out of Smith’s hand and then the 27-year-old man fell to the ground.

“It wasn’t just road rage,” said Shelton. “Because no one exchanged words with anyone.”

Shelton said as soon as the suspect's car sped away another car showed up and took the victim away.

“His family members were right there,” said Shelton. “Somehow it seemed off. How did they know all this happened right then and there?”

Officers came on scene and gathered evidence left from the suspects.

Officer: “The victim was shot in the leg, lower leg. So, there should be anywhere between three to five shell casing down there.”

Shelton said the city had them stop working and gave the employees a mental health day to recover from what he described as a traumatic workday.

“I don’t want to have to deal with this again,” said Shelton. “We all have families.”

Police have not identified the shooters but continue to gather information for the investigation.

“We’re hoping somebody out there in the public may know something,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Citizens with information about the shooting are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (405) 235-7300.