By: News 9

Man Arrested, Accused Of Stabbing Victim In The Face In Stillwater

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that happened Tuesday in Stillwater.

Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:06 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and North 3340 Road.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 54-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the face, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital to get treated for his injury, police said.

Police said they found the suspect after a search through a wooded area nearby and took him into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Bryce Edwin Crowley.

Crowley was booked on the complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.