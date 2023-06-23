'It's Worth Every Penny': Shawnee Opens Multi-Million Dollar Park

-

The City of Shawnee is hosting a grand opening for a brand new park that includes one of the five largest playgrounds in the state.

On Friday, the city welcomed guests to the KidSpace Park for the first time.

The seven and a half acre park is the result of a half-cent sales tax passed in 2018 and cost more than $3.6 million.

In addition to playgrounds, basketball and pickleball courts, the park also includes walking trails, a ninja course and a timed 40-meter-dash.

“This is state of the art and I don’t think anyone who walks in here can argue with that,” said Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt.

Bolt says the project is worth every penny.

“You have to make your community an attractive place to live or who is going to want to live there,” Bolt said. “You have to invest in your future you really do.”

In addition to KidSpace Park, the sales tax will also fund a different park across town. It’s expected to open this fall.