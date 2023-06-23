By: News 9

OKC Spark Players Get Custom Suits Before First Road Trip Of Season

The Oklahoma City Spark may be the best dressed team in the Women's Professional Fastpitch League.

This week, every player received a custom made suit from William and Lauren.

Each player got to show off a little bit of their personality with the fabric and style.

It was a little more casual for the players at the airport as they head to Florida for their first road trip of the season.

The undefeated Spark will play the USSSA Pride Friday through Sunday.