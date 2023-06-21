Jimcy McGirt Conviction Overturned For Second Time

By: News 9

Twice-convicted Jimcy McGirt may get a third federal trial after his second conviction was overturned by a federal appeals court.

The sex crimes case from the 1990s eventually led to the landmark Supreme Court ruling bearing his name.

That ruling determined much of eastern and southeastern Oklahoma remains tribal land, and was never disestablished by Congress as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906.

The ruling meant McGirt needed to be re-tried in federal court, because McGirt was a tribal citizen who committed a crime on tribal land.

McGirt was then convicted again in 2020, however an appeals court determined the jury in that case was given bad instructions.

There is no word on whether the Justice Department will appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court of the United States.