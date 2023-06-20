State Of Emergency Declared For Eastern Oklahoma

By: News On 6, News 9

Governor Kevin Stitt called on Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat to sign an executive order that would declare a State of Emergency for 10 counties in the state.

According to Treat's office, he signed the executive order just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday declaring a State of Emergency for the following counties: Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Choctaw.

This comes after a series of storms swept across the state over the weekend, causing extensive damage and widespread power outages. The declaration was ordered after the assessment of the damage caused by the storms.

The press release from Gov. Stitt's office said that he's been in close communication with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's CEO about restoration. More than 2,700 power crews have been working nonstop, and power crews from as far as New Jersey have been called to assist.

The press release also said that the state is working with local gas supply companies to supply generators to Oklahomans in order to make sure they will still have a stable gas supply.

Gov. Stitt released the following statement:

“My heart goes out to the Oklahomans impacted by last weekend’s severe weather, and the many people still overcoming the aftermath of those storms,” said Governor Stitt. “The State, including the Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to be responsive through emergency declarations, waivers, and requests to impacted areas to restore power, protect critical infrastructure and to get Oklahomans the resources they need during these trying times. I am thankful for our emergency response teams and power crews who are working tirelessly to restore utilities in the affected areas.”

“This State of Emergency will be key in the coming days as we continue to work with our emergency management partners across the state and at FEMA to identify damages in the impacted areas and determine whether aid may be available to assist communities,” said ODEMHS Director Mark Gower. “We’re grateful to all the responders, power crews, emergency managers, voluntary agencies, and others who have stepped up yet again to help Oklahomans.”

The order will remain in effect for 30 days.

In response, Attorney General Gentner Drummond that the State of Emergency has triggered the activation of the Emergency Price Stabilization Act.

“As a result of this declaration of emergency, Oklahoma can act proactively to protect consumers instead of simply waiting for them to be scammed by unscrupulous actors,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the leadership of Acting Gov. Treat, coordinating with the professional staff members of the Governor’s office, to ensure Oklahoma consumers receive the greatest possible protection.”

Drummond also responded to the delay of the declaration by calling for a reform of certain emergency response procedures.

“While I understand there are many measures the Governor can employ in times like these when out of the state, an emergency declaration can only be issued by a Governor who is physically within the state of Oklahoma,” Drummond said. "However, there is no requirement for the Governor to notify the Lieutenant Governor when traveling out of the state. There is similarly not a requirement for the Lieutenant Governor to notify the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, or on down the line of succession. We have seen the unnecessary delay and confusion this creates, all at the expense of Oklahomans struggling to cope with emergency circumstances."

“My fellow Oklahomans in the Tulsa area have been suffering a great deal and deserve the utmost focus and attention in times like these,” Drummond said. “I hope the Governor and Legislature will work to ensure Oklahoma families and businesses don’t experience similar delays when future disaster strikes.”

Drummond also encouraged for Oklahomans to be on the lookout for contractor fraud. To report contractor fraud, call 833-681-1895.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.