9 To Know: Olympics Investigation, Mustang Teacher Charged, Missing Submarine

By: News 9

-

Here are the nine stories you need to know from both Oklahoma and around the world.

9 - The Adams Tower dorms at the University of Oklahoma are now fully demolished. It was one of the oldest dorms on campus serving as home to thousands of students since 1964.

8 - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the northern Atlantic for a missing submarine. The small vessel carrying five people disappeared while looking for the wreck of the Titanic.

7 - It is win or go home for the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles baseball team. They play in the Men's College World Series losers bracket today against TCU at One O'clock.

6 - California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there's no chance "on God's green earth" he's running for president in 2024. The Democrat is however blasting Republican Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis. The Florida Governor calls Newsom fixated on the sunshine state.

5 - The board that approved the country's first publicly funded religious charter school is now gearing up for legal challenges. One of those lawsuits is likely to come from the Oklahoma Attorney General.

The virtual charter school board will review potential law firms next Tuesday.

4 - A former Mustang science teacher charged with rape is now out on bond. Court records show Raymond Garner has posted bond. He's accused of having a three year sexual relationship with a student.

3 - French investigators have raided the headquarters of Paris Olympic organizers. The national financial prosecutor’s office says it is part of a probe into suspected corruption. The Olympic Committee says it's cooperating.

2 - More than 300,000 Oklahomans are still without power this morning mostly in the Tulsa area. Nearly 160,00 homes and businesses are without power. In the Oklahoma City area, OG&E says power should be fully restored by Thursday evening.

1 - News 9 has learned the identity of one of two victims of last weekend's severe weather. John Molder, the cousin of Meteorologist Lacey Swope, died when three trees fell on his home in Oilton, Oklahoma.

Lacey said John leaves behind a 7 year old son, 5 year old daughter and a pregnant wife.