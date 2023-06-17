Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering Employee


Friday, June 16th 2023, 10:16 pm

By: News 9


A man was found guilty of murdering his employee and burying the victim with a septic tank has been sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole.

Daniel Triplett was found guilty first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse in the death of Brent Mack.

Triplett and Mack were installing a septic tank in Logan County in 2021 and, according to investigators, they both went into a hole where the tank was to be installed, but only Triplett came back out.

Mack was found a month later buried under the septic tank, according to investigators. Mack had been shot in the back.

Related: Trial For Man Accused Of Killing Employee, Burying Them With Septic Tank Begins Monday

Related: 'It Was Heartless. It Was Cold': Man Found Guilty For Murdering, Burying Employee In 2021
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 16th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

June 25th, 2023

June 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023