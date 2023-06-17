Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering Employee

By: News 9

A man was found guilty of murdering his employee and burying the victim with a septic tank has been sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole.

Daniel Triplett was found guilty first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse in the death of Brent Mack.

Triplett and Mack were installing a septic tank in Logan County in 2021 and, according to investigators, they both went into a hole where the tank was to be installed, but only Triplett came back out.

Mack was found a month later buried under the septic tank, according to investigators. Mack had been shot in the back.

