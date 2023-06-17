Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering Employee

Friday, June 16th 2023, 10:16 pm
A man was found guilty of murdering his employee and burying the victim with a septic tank has been sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole.
Daniel Triplett was found guilty first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse in the death of Brent Mack.
Triplett and Mack were installing a septic tank in Logan County in 2021 and, according to investigators, they both went into a hole where the tank was to be installed, but only Triplett came back out.
Mack was found a month later buried under the septic tank, according to investigators. Mack had been shot in the back.
Related: Trial For Man Accused Of Killing Employee, Burying Them With Septic Tank Begins Monday
Related: 'It Was Heartless. It Was Cold': Man Found Guilty For Murdering, Burying Employee In 2021
June 16th, 2023
June 26th, 2023
June 28th, 2023