Dylan Rivera

Dylan serves as a Producer/Reporter for the News 9 sports team. One of the key components of his job is to produce the “Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz” on Sunday nights.

Born in Tulsa and raised in Broken Arrow, Dylan has been an Okie all his life. He grew up in a family of 5 boys and was always going to games and practices as a kid. Dylan played basketball all the way through high school and graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 2018. He credits the Broken Arrow video production program with helping him find a love for sports journalism.

From there he attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism in December of 2022. Through OU’s Gaylord College, he had the opportunity to cover the men’s basketball team in the 2021-2022 season, travel to cover OU football in the 22-23 season, and reported on a number of other major sports, teams and events.

Dylan also serves as a play-by-play voice for Oklahoma Christian University and a number of high schools under the KREF radio station streaming network. He has also previously called games for Broken Arrow High School and the Cox High School Game of the Week.

When he’s not in the office, Dylan loves to spend time with his family and friends. He loves to play golf and basketball in his spare time. Dylan also has a cat and a dog at home.

Reach out if you have a story idea!



