Target Circle Members Can Support Oklahoma City Zoo By Voting During Shopping Trips

-

There's an easy way you can support the Oklahoma City Zoo by just going grocery shopping or just shopping for fun!

Zoo fans have the chance to help direct a portion of Target’s charitable donations to the Oklahoma Zoological Society

Here's how you do it: if you're a Target Circle member, you earn votes every trip you take to the red store.

You can then use those votes to direct where funds go in support of various nonprofits in the community.

As each voting period wraps up, Target awards grants to the nonprofits based on the percentage of votes they receive.

This is the first time the Oklahoma City Zoo is participating.

Candice Rennels with the zoo said, "The Target Circle Program is very popular, and we're honored to be chosen and selected. We hope our fans will give lots of votes to support the Oklahoma City Zoo"

This voting period ends Friday, June 30, so you still have time to get your votes in.

You can do that by either using the Target Circle app or by clicking here.

Don’t forget, as you earn more votes, you can keep voting multiple times till the end of the campaign.