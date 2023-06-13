Relief Aid Available For Shawnee Homeowners Affected By Tornadoes

-

Homeowners in Shawnee dealing with the effects of tornado damage are now able to apply for relief aid thanks to a $150,000 grant.

The Relator Relief Foundation has granted the Shawnee Board of Realtors $150,000 in aid for those affected from tornadoes on April 19. Several homes were damaged during the storms, and the aid is designed to help assist with mortgage payments or other resources.

“We are grateful to have this money so we can assist Shawnee residents," Shawnee Board of Realtors member Travis Alexander said. "Many families are staying in hotels, or with other family and friends."

The grant money is also part of more than $1.6 million in total disaster relief aid made available to help neighboring states affected by storms this year, the board said.

Shawnee resident Beth Beshears said her roof was damaged, and several trees were destroyed.

“We are fortunate enough to have insurance, but there is always that 1% deductible so that money will help," Beshears said.

Residents interested in applying for aid can call the Shawnee Board of Realtors at (405) 273-6113.