Supply Chain Issues Delay Storm Damage Repairs, Shawnee Officials Say

City officials in Shawnee are still working to recover from a tornado that struck the town in April as supply chain issues hamper their progress.

Kickapoo Road runs through the center of town, but most of the traffic lights on the road are out due to storm damage.

City leaders said they are working to implement temporary traffic lights to prevent traffic and collisions.

“We are hoping to get temporary traffic lights up and running, but the supply-chain issues are making it hard for us," Shawnee city manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said. "We are hoping to have it all up and running by the time school gets back in session."

Weckmueller-Behringer said the damage can cost up to nearly $1 million, but damage assessment from the tornado has not been finalized.

Meanwhile, drivers will utilize stop signs at those intersections to help with traffic control.