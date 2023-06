By: News 9

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Oklahoma City who was wanted in a decade-old murder out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Marshals said Charles Turk has been wanted since June 2011 and is accused in the death of Richard Jones.

Investigators tracked him to a Bricktown bar where they said he was working security.

Turk is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Ohio.