OU Health Training Ukrainian Doctors With One-Of-A-Kind Program

As the war continues, OU Health has launched a program to help save lives. They're teaching Ukrainian surgeons techniques they can use on wounded soldiers.

The war in Ukraine began more than a year ago.

“The last month was really difficult because every night in Kyiv there were rocket attacks, every night,” Dr. Ganna Mykhashula said.

Ukrainian surgeons said thousands of soldiers and civilians have died and dozens of people are coming in for treatment every day.

“Every night shift, we get from the evacuation train more than 20-30 soldiers,” Dr. Mykhashula said.

They tell News 9 they're in Oklahoma to learn additional skills to help save lives.

“We really have a great lack of experience with covering sutured wounds. We don't have enough experience. We don't have enough professionals who does it,” Dr. Oleksandr Kosenko said.

“It's my first time in the U.S. and my first flight in my life,” Dr. Kosenko said.

Surgeons have been working with people like Dr. Mark Mims for the last couple of weeks.

“The hope and the goal of this program is that these surgeons can then go back to the Ukraine and use these advanced head and neck reconstructive techniques on their war injured patients,” Dr. Mims said.

It's not only helping them to treat trauma patients but other illnesses as well.

“I have followed the events that have been going on since the beginning and I have always looked for an opportunity to participate in some way when this came along, I jumped at the opportunity,” Dr. Mims said.

A life-changing experience for Dr. Mims and the surgeons as well.

“We are so grateful to be here. The people that we met here were so kind to us. Thank you so much for this program and for this opportunity,” Dr. Mykhashula said.

OU Health said Operation Ukraine is funded by donations. If you would like to help, click here.