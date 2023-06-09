By: News 9

Chris Williams joined News 9 as a sports reporter/anchor in January of 2023.

Prior to his move to the Sooner state, Chris worked in Waco, Texas, covering Baylor Basketball’s 2021 National Championship, Baylor Football’s Sugar Bowl win, and he was only a few yards away from the pylon when Baylor dramatically beat Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 Championship. Chris' work has won awards from both the Texas Association of Broadcasters and the Nebraska Association of Broadcasters.

Before Chris started covering football, he was obsessed with playing it. He was captain of the Chapman University (California) football team, winning two conference championships and receiving All-Conference honors his Junior and Senior seasons. He also studied Broadcast Journalism at Chapman and held internships with Fox Sports, NFL Network, and NBC4 in Los Angeles.

Chris has two older brothers: Brady, who lives in Bend, Oregon, and Zac, who lives with his wife Ali in Fort Worth, Texas. Chris’ parents split time between Texas and Utah, but make sure to watch News 9 whenever their son is on the airwaves!



