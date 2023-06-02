Their Shot: Cast Of 'Hamilton' Pays Special Visit To Metro School

By: News 9

Students at a school in northwest Oklahoma City got the experience of a lifetime recently, a "shot" to meet the touring cast of Hamilton.

"Hamilton" is being performed at the Civic Center Music Hall through Sunday, but several members of the cast recently spent the day with students from Special Care, Inc., teaching them the choreography to the hit song, "My Shot!"

In a Facebook post, the school wrote:

Last Friday, our After Schoolers got the experience of a lifetime! Members of the cast of Hamilton taught our students the choreography to “My Shot!” Thank you so much to Katie, John, Zach, Kameron, Ashley, Allie, and Julianna for taking time to share your PHENOMENAL talent with our School Family! This gift was a dream come true!!!

"Look around, look around, at how lucky we are to be alive right now." - Eliza Hamilton from “Hamilton.”







