Warm And Muggy Today With Afternoon Severe Storms Possible


Thursday, June 1st 2023, 6:45 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another warm and muggy day is underway! Rain and storm chances go up in the west today.

There is a low risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon. Threats will be quarter-size hail, 65 mph winds, and flooding. Highs Thursday will range from the 70s to the 90s.

Thursday night will be quiet for most with lows in the 60s. Friday afternoon rain and storm chances go up in the west.

Friday evening, those storms will make it into the Oklahoma City metro. There is a window for a few severe storms tomorrow as well. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 1st, 2023

June 27th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

June 23rd, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023