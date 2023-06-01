Warm And Muggy Today With Afternoon Severe Storms Possible

By: News 9

Another warm and muggy day is underway! Rain and storm chances go up in the west today.

There is a low risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon. Threats will be quarter-size hail, 65 mph winds, and flooding. Highs Thursday will range from the 70s to the 90s.

Thursday night will be quiet for most with lows in the 60s. Friday afternoon rain and storm chances go up in the west.

Friday evening, those storms will make it into the Oklahoma City metro. There is a window for a few severe storms tomorrow as well.