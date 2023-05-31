OKC CPR Training Center Advocating For Increased Knowledge Of Procedure

-

An Oklahoma City metro CPR training center that certifies 3,000 Oklahomans a year is doing its part in educating the community.

Oklahoma City’s Heartland CPR said it takes an average of 8 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, and for every minute a person goes without CPR, the chance of recovery goes down by around 10%.

Heartland CPR also said brain damage becomes more likely with every minute that passes.

The training center said cardiac arrest is more likely to happen at home than anywhere else, so a family member may be the one who needs CPR.

CPR skills fade over time, so Heartland CPR said it's important to refresh every two years.

“It’s not like everyone is walking around doing CPR all the time and getting practice at it,” Heartland CPR instructor Whitney Kemp said. “It’s like riding a bike. You know the information but if you haven’t practiced in a long time then you might not remember."

Heartland CPR also said you cannot kill someone by giving CPR "wrong," as any action is better than death.

"It's really good to do that refresher class every two years to stay current because you never know when you’re going to need to perform CPR on a friend or loved one,” Kemp said.

