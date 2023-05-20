OU Softball Team Honors Moore Tornado Victims During Game Against Hofstra

By: News 9

The University of Oklahoma Sooners softball team honored the victims of the 2013 Moore tornado during the Norman Regional opening round Friday against Hofstra.

The EF5 tornado swept through Moore on May 20, 2013, killing 25 people, including nine children.

To mark 10 years since that tornado, the OU softball players wore helmets with a special decal during their game against Hofstra Friday afternoon. The decal featured an outline of the state of Oklahoma with the word, "HOME," in the center.

"Knowing it's the 10-year anniversary, it's just a tribute to the families, to those who were just having to live life tough every day because of lost little ones, especially," said OU Head Coach Patty Gasso. "Sydney Angle, the little girl that passed in the tornado, her father sent me a text the other day - just appreciation text. So the fact that we can maybe bring some pride, make some people happy that we're remembering is what this was about."

Gasso said she told her players about the significance of the tornado, since many of them were not familiar with the tragedy.

"Myself, Jen Rocha, JT, many of us were right in the middle of that devastation and it left a lasting effect on us," said Gasso.

Fans said they appreciated the OU softball players for honoring the storm victims.

"These girls, I love them! Thank you so much for wearing this and being a part of it because it's very meaningful," said Sooner fan Patti Gunter.

"The way Oklahoma responds to any of these, you know, severe storms and everything, I think it's awesome and we are there to lend a hand to anybody that needs it," added fellow fan Tina Sousa.

OU beat Hofstra 11-0 on Friday. The Sooners are hoping to win their third straight national title.