Update: Charge Dropped For Former Edmond Officer Accused Of Soliciting 14-Year-Old

The charge was dismissed against a former Edmond police officer previously accused of soliciting a 14-year-old, according to court records.

By: News 9

The affidavit stated that on March 29, a letter was sent to the Edmond Police Department about a former officer who was still working at the police department.

The letter accused Timothy Owen of soliciting a 14-year-old girl during the summer of 2022.

The letter also stated that “he was texting her at school, during night, sometimes 60 or 70 texts a day.”

The department identified the employee and began an investigation.

The 14-year-old was forensically interviewed where she confirmed that she would spend time with Owen at his work and run errands with him.

The teen also stated that Owen would text and video chat with her on the Google Duo app and send her messages asking if she had ever had sex.

Other messages the teen said Owen sent were commenting on her appearance, saying how “hot” she looked. The teenager said these messages would make her feel uncomfortable.

During the interview, the teenager also discussed a time where Owen messaged her to sneak out of the house so he could pick her up.

The teenager said that Owen told her to delete the messages between them.

Owen was arrested on the complaint of facilitating, encouraging, offering or soliciting sexual conduct or engaging in sexual communication with a minor or person believed to be a minor.