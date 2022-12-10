IMMY Labs Expands Testing To Include Flu A & B

Flu numbers in Oklahoma are on the rise, public health officials are now doing everything they can to keep people healthy.

“Probably 70% of our admissions just this week are influenza cases,” Dr. Donna Tyungu who works at OU Children’s Hospital said.

Starting this weekend, IMMY Labs will be offering the flu test alongside the COVID test. Only one nasal swab is required.

The Chief Operating Officer of IMMY Labs said they only opened up for the pandemic and had no intentions of staying open.

It was only in recent months that they made the decision to expand testing for other viruses.

“We’ve been doing COVID-19 testing for the last two years throughout the pandemic, but then we see the same rising flu number across the state and across the country and felt this was a way that we could provide more service to the public and the community,” Brandon Neary, the Chief Operating Officer at IMMY Labs, said.

IMMY Labs will be expanding their testing to include Flu A and Flu B alongside COVID-19.

“They can be diagnosed through the same test methodology with the same single nasal swab, so that is a really good fit. The nice thing about the flu as well is there are drugs options out there that can significantly shorten the duration,” he said.

Starting Sunday, Oklahomans can get on their website and sign up for the test at no extra charge.

“As of Sunday, on every test that we offer will be the combined flu/covid test. We are not going to bounce back and forth. This is our test moving forward,” he said.

While Flu season is in full swing it isn’t too late to get a vaccination.

“They should go ahead and get their flu vaccine if they haven’t gotten it yet. It’s not too late, we don't know how long this season is going to last,” Dr. Tyungu said.

IMMY Labs currently has four swab pod locations, people can set up an appointment Sunday through Friday: