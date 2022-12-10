OHP Credits Secure Oklahoma Schools’ Training Program For Swatting Response

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said their response to the hoax active shooter 911 calls that were made to several schools across the state Thursday is thanks to a new way officers train. Swatting began in online communities associated with gamers and hackers.

Their goal is to target a person to harass and intimidate them. These calls produce a heavy response from law enforcement and emergency responders because it is hard to tell what threats are real.

As was the case Thursday across Oklahoma and the nation when at least ten different false 911 calls were made toward several schools in the state.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure all law enforcement was prepared for the worst.

Through the Secure Oklahoma Schools plan, all agencies in Oklahoma train the same for active shooter events. Even when the calls are fake, OHP Trooper Eric Foster credited this training for Thursday’s rapid response.

“We’re all training now for one scenario and a specific set of events. that was really highlighted yesterday,” Foster said. “The response was very quick, very clear, and was taken care of very efficiently.”

Foster reminded people that making a false 911 call is a state and federal crime. He encouraged people who get these calls to report them and treat them like they are a real threat.