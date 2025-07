A crew of Oklahomans is headed to assist in New Mexico flood recovery efforts.

By: Christian Hans

Search and rescue personnel from Oklahoma are on the way to New Mexico to assist with recovery efforts in the wake of deadly flooding.

Flash flooding in parts of New Mexico has killed at least three people near the town of Ruidoso.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says a 10-person support team is working alongside local officials in the impacted area to assist recovery efforts.