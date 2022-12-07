OU Football Players Take Part In Cheez-It Treadmill Challenge

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 1:15 pm
University of Oklahoma football players "woke up feeling the cheesiest" in preparation for their bowl game appearance against Florida State.
The players participated in the Cheez-It Challenge, where they have to catch Cheez-Its flying off of a treadmill in their mouth.
The Sooners will travel to play the Seminoles on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
