Mayfield Picked Up By Los Angeles Rams


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 3:08 pm

By: News 9


Baker Mayfield has been claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Carolina Panthers have decided to release former Former No. 1 overall pick on Monday

The Rams will also pick the remaining $1.35 million of Mayfield’s contract. Schefter says Mayfield is expected to fly to LA and could play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders.

