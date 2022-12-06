Mayfield Picked Up By Los Angeles Rams

By: News 9

Baker Mayfield has been claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Carolina Panthers have decided to release former Former No. 1 overall pick on Monday

The Rams will also pick the remaining $1.35 million of Mayfield’s contract. Schefter says Mayfield is expected to fly to LA and could play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders.

