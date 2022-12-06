Elijah Walker Trial Set To Continue Into 2023


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 6:54 am

By: News 9


The high-profile trial of an Edmond man accused of shooting his parents in front of his younger brother will continue into the next year.

In 2019, then-19-year-old Michael Elijah Walker allegedly said his parents were Satan worshippers who were sending him telepathic messages.

Walker's family said Elijah has a history of severe mental illness, and was originally found not competent to stand trial.

In addition to murder charges, Walker was also charged with having an explosive device.

The next court date is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 22.
