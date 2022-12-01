Links Mentioned On Dec. 1, 2022

By: News 9

City Of Edmond Launches Waiver Program Aims To Help Survivors Of Domestic Violence

A metro community has set up a program that it says will help victims of domestic abuse escape harmful situations.

The City of Edmond launched its domestic violence waiver policy, allowing those escaping dangerous situations to waive the deposit to start, restore or transfer utilities.

Survivors seeking to take advantage of the program must fill out a Domestic Violence Waiver Form that is available on the City of Edmond's website by Clicking Here.

The City of Edmond says forms and verification can be submitted by:

• By providing the completed form along with a protective order of an incident of such violence within thirty (30) days of the date of the order; or

• By providing the completed form signed by a representative of the Palomar Family Justice Center or the YWCA OKC (“Certifying Agency”) within thirty (30) days of signature; or

• By providing the form signed by a representative of the Edmond Police Department within thirty (30) days of signature.





Prairie Surf Media Host Launch Party For ‘Tulsa King’

“Tulsa King” has officially hit the big screen, and local cast and crew in Oklahoma City celebrated big for the occasion.

Prairie Surf Media hosted a launch party Sunday night in south Oklahoma City to watch the first episode of the series.

Midwest City Animal Services Center Posts Wishlist

The center said these items help make the Midwest City Animal Service Center the best it can be, and help make a difficult job a little easier

