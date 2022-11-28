Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Monday, November 28th 2022, 9:52 am
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday.
Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect.
After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter the store, before the clerk fired a gun in to the ground, which scared the two subjects away.
Stillwater Police said if you know the man involved, to contact the department.
