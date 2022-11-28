Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect


Monday, November 28th 2022, 9:52 am

By: News On 6, News 9


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday.

Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect.

After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter the store, before the clerk fired a gun in to the ground, which scared the two subjects away.

Stillwater Police said if you know the man involved, to contact the department.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 29th, 2022