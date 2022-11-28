By: News 9

-

Links Mentioned On Nov. 28, 2022

GoFundMe Created For Harper County Deputy

Family of Harper County Deputy Travis Painter have created a GoFundMe to help him with his recovery.

To donate to painter's family, click here.

Fight the Flu with the Oklahoma Caring Vans in OKC

﻿A full schedule of clinics can be found at oklahomacaringfoundation.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/oklahomacaringfoundation.