OU Overtakes Ole Miss As Rebs Go Cold Down The Stretch

Sunday, November 27th 2022, 6:30 pm
Grant Sherfield scored 12 points and Tanner Groves scored 10 and Oklahoma beat Ole Miss 59-55 on Sunday in the final of the ESPN Events Invitational title game.
Following Myles Burns’ dunk with 4:26 that gave the Rebels a 55-52 lead, Ole Miss proceeded to miss its final eight shots and Oklahoma secured the win with a 7-0 run.
The Sooners led 34-32 at halftime as neither team ever managed a double-digit advantage.
OU (6-1) has won six straight since its season-opening night loss against Sam Houston in which the Bearkats beat the Sooners 52-51 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Off the Oklahoma bench, Sam Godwin added 11 points by shooting 5 for 7 and Bijan Cortes 10 made all four of his shot attempts.
Amaree Abram scored 17 for Ole Miss (6-1) and reserve TJ Caldwell 10 shooting 4 for 6. Ole Miss missed a chance to get to 7-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Oklahoma and Ole Miss entered having met four previous times splitting the series. The Sooners won the last meeting between the two programs, beating the Rebels 95-72 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
November 27th, 2022
November 27th, 2022
November 26th, 2022
October 16th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022