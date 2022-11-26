Links Mentioned On Nov. 26-27, 2022

By: News 9

Small Business Saturday Happening In Downtown Edmond

Small businesses in downtown Edmond are coming together to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

Local Edmond businesses will have sales refreshments and other activities for the family to enjoy.

Fundraiser For Clayton Bahr Medical And End-Of-Life Care Fund

Clayton Bahr was diagnosed with a rare and incurable cancer in 2019.

Bahr has gone through multiple different treatments through the years and is now looking into a couple of radical treatments.

However, in April he was given the prognosis of six months to a year to live.

To help donate, click here.

Registration to Adopt USPS Operation Santa Letters is Available

— The season of giving is here, and the Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa.

Those interested in adopting letters can go to USPSOperationSanta.com, create an account and have their identities verified to help fulfill the holiday wishes of children and families who have written to Santa.

USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers. For 110 years, the program has provided some extra magic to those in need during the holiday season.Registration is only for those wishing to adopt letters. Letter writers do not need to register. Potential adopters must go to USPSOperationSanta.com, click on the registration link and follow the prompts. For security reasons, all prospective adopters must register to create an account and have their identities verified before they can participate. Even if someone adopted letters in the past, they must create a new account each year.

If a potential adopter is unable to have their identity verified online, they will be directed to get verified in person. The Postal Service will send the adopter a barcode and the location of the nearest Post Office location that can provide in-person ID verification. Once approved, the adopter will receive a welcome email with detailed information on how to participate in the program.

Beginning Nov. 28, verified adopters can visit USPSOperationSanta.com, read through the posted letters and choose one or more to fulfill. Once the letters are chosen, the adopters must follow the directions included in their welcome email to fulfill the holiday wishes.

Businesses and other organizations can also get into the spirit of the season by creating teams to adopt letters. Everyone participating on a team must also complete the verification process.

Letter adopters are responsible for all postage costs to ship the gift packages.

Hundreds of thousands of letters are written to Santa every year. These letters are opened by Santa’s elves and, for safety reasons, all personally identifiable information in the letter (such as last names, school names, addresses, ZIP Codes) is removed before the letters are uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption.

Letters will be available for adoption from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.

Santa’s helpers are available to answer questions at operationsanta@usps.gov.

Accept No Imitations

There is only one USPS Operation Santa program, sanctioned by the Postal Service. Fulfilling wishes through the official program is voluntary and any organization asking you to give them money to adopt letters is in violation of the laws under which the Postal Service operates and is not condoned by, or affiliated with, the U.S. Postal Service