Volunteers With Shine Program Work To Make OKC Beautiful

When Brian Maughan was elected the District 2 Oklahoma County Commissioner in 2008, one of his first goals was to help the neighborhoods throughout his district.

His idea? The Shine Program.

Shine stands for Start Helping Impacted Neighborhoods Everywhere.

“It started off for offenders to help reduce jail population, but it inspired so many people by the work they saw being done out in the community,” said Brian Maughan, District 2, Oklahoma County Commissioner.

The program became so popular that they started a program for young people, Students For Shine.

“We did volunteer work sorting through outdated court files that have already been digitalized and we shredded them to save taxpayer dollars,” said Hannah Brown, OSU student and Shine volunteer.

And it just kept growing, adding the Citizens For Shine initiative.

“Our goal was 100 volunteer hours for the year and we currently year to date we are at 12,000 volunteer hours,” said President and CEO of Daily Living Centers, Jessica Clayton.

Exceeding the expectations became easy because the participants really love the idea of helping others.

The program has expanded, working with Hotdogs for the Homeless, picking up trash and painting over graffiti. Many schools, churches and communities are finding ways to get involved.

“They're looking at people that have never been thought about before to volunteer and saying hey you too have something to offer,” said Maughan.

“Just anything that gives them the opportunity to feel purpose of giving back,” said Clayton.

“It really helps you to become a better person when you always think about others before you think about yourself,” said Brent, a Shine program volunteer.

There are many ways to volunteer for the Shine program as an individual or as a group. Visit their website for more information.