Federal Government Launches Investigation Into How OCPD, State Handle Mental Health Crises

The Justice Department announced Thursday that they are opening an investigation into the State of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The department said the investigation will examine community-based mental health services provided in Oklahoma County.

The investigation will also examine Oklahoma City’s systems, 911 call center and OCPD, for responding to people experiencing mental health crises.

The department said that part of the investigation will include department officials reaching out to community groups and individuals to learn about their experiences with the services.

“Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement. The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”

The Oklahoma City Police Department released a statement Thursday afternoon in response to the DOJ's investigation.

"The Oklahoma City Police Department was notified this morning that the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) is opening an investigation into how we, as a police department, handle calls involving citizens with behavioral health disabilities. We have not been provided specific information regarding details of the investigation.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said, “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls.”

As a police department, we strive to always provide the best service possible to the community we serve."