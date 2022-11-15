OKC Memorial Marathon Adds Senior Marathon In 2023

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is adding a new race – the Senior Marathon – to race weekend, April 28-30, 2023. Seniors 65 and older now have their own race. Beginning in January, Senior Marathoners will walk/run 25 miles before race weekend. Then, on April 29, during Marathon weekend, runners will meet at the Start Line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and complete their last 1.2 miles, finishing in Scissortail Park. Runners receive a medal, event shirt, and Finish Line Food.

“There’s a generation of Oklahomans that were ever-present on April 19, 1995 … so we want to reconnect both the Memorial and race weekend with the generation that was so key on April 19, 1995.” said Chris Fleming, Marathon Trustee Chairman. “The Memorial Marathon is America’s most meaningful marathon and the Senior Marathon is a part of that.”

The Senior Marathon is one of 6 races run on race weekend April 28-30 – in addition, runners can choose the Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, 5K and Kids Marathons. Runners from 43 states and two countries have already registered for the 2023 Memorial Marathon.

