Oklahoma Utility Regulators Fail To Reach Consensus On OG&E Rate Hike

-

Oklahoma’s three Corporation Commissioners did not reach a consensus on how to spread out an increased cost to OG&E customers.

Last month, OG&E began a price increase of $9.72 per month for an average customer that will span two years. The utility claimed its “under-collected” roughly $500,000,000, prompting the price hike.

Commissioners Dana Murphy, Todd Hiett, and Bob Anthony considered spreading out the increase over three to four years to lessen the monthly impact to residential customers.

At the commission meeting last week, Hiett advocated for expanding the period to three-and-a-half or four years, which would have lowered the average added cost to roughly $6 per month. Murphy, concerned about the accrued interest of a four-year period, supported a three-year option that would have cost the average customer $7.72 per month.

Anthony did not pick any option, drawing a stalemate among the commissioners. The current two-year plan remains in place, as a result.

“It's another rate increase, on top of another rate increase, on top of another rate increase,” said Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma State Director, noting the increase marks the fourth time OG&E has hiked up customer prices in the past two years.

“People out there are really struggling with the high cost of fuel, food, and prescription drugs. Having a 30% rate increase on just rates for electricity is just unconscionable,” Voskuhl said.

OG&E said in a statement that it offers payment plans and other assistance to customers. Click here for more information on the OG&E website.

“No one wants Oklahoma families to experience higher energy bills, including OG&E,” said Aaron Cooper, Corporate Communications Manager at OG&E. “We will continue our storage and natural gas purchasing practices to protect customers as best we can from swings in fuel costs.”

Anthony cited an “ongoing effort to withhold information” when asked to support any of the proposed extensions, referencing a feud between Anthony and the OCC Director of Administration, Brandy Wreath.

In an opinion submitted in the case, Anthony wrote that Wreath had denied his request to produce emails related to the 2021 OG&E securitization of costs from Winter Storm Uri.