Sassy Mama: Vegetable & Pasta Soup

Monday, November 14th 2022, 4:47 pm

Sassy Mama is in the kitchen and cooking up some vegetable and pasta soup during News 9 at 4 p.m. Monday.

Ingredients:

  1. 2 tablespoons olive oil
  2. 1/2 yellow onion, peeled and diced
  3. 3 cloves garlic, minced
  4. 1 tablespoons tomato paste
  5. 1/2 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced
  6. 1 carrot, peeled and sliced
  7. 1 ribs celery, diced
  8. 1 teaspoon dried basil
  9. 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  10. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  11. 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  12. 1 bay leaves
  13. 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
  14. 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  15. 4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
  16. 1/2 cup pasta*
  17. 1/2 cup frozen peas
  18. 1/2 cup canned or frozen corn kernels

** You can use any type of pasta that you have on hand. Sometimes I even use fun “shapes.” (ie dinosaur, snowflakes, alphabet, etc.) Great way to get kids to eat!

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. 
  2. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until onion has softened and translucent. 
  3. Stir in tomato pasta and continue to cook for about a minute. 
  4. Stir in all the veggies and seasonings. 
  5. Pour in the tomatoes and vegetable broth. 
  6. Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. 
  7. Put the lid on the pot and continue to cook for 15-20 or until all the veggies are cooked through. 
  8. Add the pasta and cook for an additional 10 minutes. 
  9. Stir in the corn and peas and cook for an additional 10 minutes.
