Sassy Mama: Vegetable & Pasta Soup

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is in the kitchen and cooking up some vegetable and pasta soup during News 9 at 4 p.m. Monday.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil 1/2 yellow onion, peeled and diced 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoons tomato paste 1/2 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced 1 carrot, peeled and sliced 1 ribs celery, diced 1 teaspoon dried basil 1 teaspoon dried thyme 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 bay leaves 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes 4 cups low sodium vegetable broth 1/2 cup pasta* 1/2 cup frozen peas 1/2 cup canned or frozen corn kernels

** You can use any type of pasta that you have on hand. Sometimes I even use fun “shapes.” (ie dinosaur, snowflakes, alphabet, etc.) Great way to get kids to eat!

Directions: