Sassy Mama: Vegetable & Pasta Soup
Monday, November 14th 2022, 4:47 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama is in the kitchen and cooking up some vegetable and pasta soup during News 9 at 4 p.m. Monday.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 yellow onion, peeled and diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/2 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 1 carrot, peeled and sliced
- 1 ribs celery, diced
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 bay leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
- 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup pasta*
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1/2 cup canned or frozen corn kernels
** You can use any type of pasta that you have on hand. Sometimes I even use fun “shapes.” (ie dinosaur, snowflakes, alphabet, etc.) Great way to get kids to eat!
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until onion has softened and translucent.
- Stir in tomato pasta and continue to cook for about a minute.
- Stir in all the veggies and seasonings.
- Pour in the tomatoes and vegetable broth.
- Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.
- Put the lid on the pot and continue to cook for 15-20 or until all the veggies are cooked through.
- Add the pasta and cook for an additional 10 minutes.
- Stir in the corn and peas and cook for an additional 10 minutes.