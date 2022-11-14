Devon Ice Rink Opening Wednesday In Downtown Oklahoma City


Monday, November 14th 2022, 10:53 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Devon Ice Rink will open this Wednesday after the original opening date was pushed back due to the weather.

Admission is $14 per person, skate rental included, and $9 per person if they bring their own skates.

There are military discounts and group rates available.

For more information and a list of hours, click here.
