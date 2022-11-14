Devon Ice Rink Opening Wednesday In Downtown Oklahoma City

Monday, November 14th 2022, 10:53 am
The Devon Ice Rink will open this Wednesday after the original opening date was pushed back due to the weather.
Admission is $14 per person, skate rental included, and $9 per person if they bring their own skates.
There are military discounts and group rates available.
For more information and a list of hours, click here.
