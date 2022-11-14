Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain


Monday, November 14th 2022, 6:43 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma.

Winter storm impact.

Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest.

Winter precipitation chances.

Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting.

Precipitation chances Monday morning.

Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro around lunchtime.

Precipitation chances Monday afternoon.

Temps above 32 degrees, and rain, will keep the metro from seeing the hefty totals.

Road conditions Monday night.

Expecting heavy snow in the west and down south. Snow will clear out this evening from west to east and we will be dry Monday night.

Future snow totals.
