Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain

-

A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma.

Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest.

Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting.

Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro around lunchtime.

Temps above 32 degrees, and rain, will keep the metro from seeing the hefty totals.

Expecting heavy snow in the west and down south. Snow will clear out this evening from west to east and we will be dry Monday night.