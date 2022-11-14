Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area

By: News 9

-

A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday.

Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday.

***

Snow is back in the forecast for the News 9 viewing area.

Rain and snow is expected to develop in western Oklahoma early Monday, increasing in coverage as it moves east.

In the Oklahoma City metro area, rain develops my midday and quickly changes to snow with temperatures falling into the low 30s.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel, the snow accumulations look to be mainly on grass.