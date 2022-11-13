Join Us On News 9 At 5:30 For First Newscast From New Downtown Studio

Sunday, November 13th 2022, 2:40 pm
A new era of Oklahoma journalism starts Sunday night Nov. 13 in downtown Oklahoma City.
We hope you'll join us on News 9 for our first newscast from our new studio in our new building.
Our early broadcast will air at 5:30, and then we'll be back on at 10 p.m. for our Sunday night newscast.
If you're not near a TV when those air, we will be streaming the newscasts as we do all newscasts on News9.com, the News 9 news app and on our streaming app for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick.
November 13th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022