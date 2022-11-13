Join Us On News 9 At 5:30 For First Newscast From New Downtown Studio


Sunday, November 13th 2022, 2:40 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new era of Oklahoma journalism starts Sunday night Nov. 13 in downtown Oklahoma City.

We hope you'll join us on News 9 for our first newscast from our new studio in our new building.

Our early broadcast will air at 5:30, and then we'll be back on at 10 p.m. for our Sunday night newscast.

If you're not near a TV when those air, we will be streaming the newscasts as we do all newscasts on News9.com, the News 9 news app and on our streaming app for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick.
