OKC Thunder Set To Don ‘City Edition’ Uniforms Friday Night

By: Nate Kotisso

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder, like the other 29 NBA franchises, announced and revealed its “City Edition” uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season Thursday morning.

According to the team, the uniforms were designed in conjunction with Nike.

Part of the mostly-black jersey and shorts’ design include a red panel, symbolizing the state’s iconic red soil as well as a map of Oklahoma and its 77 counties along the shorts’ belt buckle.

The team said it will debut its new look at 7 p.m. Friday when the Thunder host the Toronto Raptors at Paycom Center.

Thunder players will don the special gear for each “City Night,” which coincides with every Friday night home game this season.

Fans can purchase the threads by clicking here.