Links Mentioned On Nov. 10, 2022

Links mentioned during News 9 newscasts on Nov. 10, 2022.

Free In-Home Naloxone Kits

The State of Oklahoma is offering free in-home Naloxone kits.

Naloxone is recommended for anyone with opioids in their home.

To order the kits, click here.

Edmond Teacher Turns Campaign Signs Into Classroom Learning Tools

Tossing out your campaign yard signs? A metro teacher is asking you to reconsider. She is collecting them and turning them into learning tools for her students.

Emily Boyett, a speech-language pathologist at Frontier Elementary, is also the 2022-2023 Edmond Teacher of the Year and a finalist for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. She works with students who have communication disorders, including those who are functionally non-speaking, to help them find ways to communicate.

Boyett made a video showing how to make the trifold displays. Click here to watch the instructions.